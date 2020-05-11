Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 66.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,410 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

LNT stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

