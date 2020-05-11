Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 5,800 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of Southwest Gas worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,599,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,613,000 after purchasing an additional 167,448 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,213,000 after purchasing an additional 939,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $76.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 55.33%.

In other news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,330.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

