Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 63,660 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,660 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.66% of Cheesecake Factory worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 245.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 47,296 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 327,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Gordon Haskett raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $22.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 42.78%. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

