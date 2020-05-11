Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $74.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.