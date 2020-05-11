Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 15,160 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cummins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Cummins by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Cummins stock opened at $161.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average of $163.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

