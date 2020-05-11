Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 86,508 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,508 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

In related news, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 662,626 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $13,769,368.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 56,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $1,188,447.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,000,283 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.