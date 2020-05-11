Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,009 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ CHKP opened at $106.99 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $120.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.03.
CHKP has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.79.
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
