Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 121.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 696.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 47,405 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

