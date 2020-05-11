IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $124,464,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $79,120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,822,000 after purchasing an additional 271,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after purchasing an additional 214,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $154.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.37. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

