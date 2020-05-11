Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 223.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,615 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $785,847,000 after acquiring an additional 828,186 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 39,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Expedia Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,488,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,913,000 after purchasing an additional 385,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 120,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $69.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

