Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.25 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,088 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 131,336 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 276,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

