Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 47,033 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Gentex worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 713,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 187,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.02 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

