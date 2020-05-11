Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 30,519 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,519 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Selz Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $78.34 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $70,306.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,983.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXST. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.