Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 43,507 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,507 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.