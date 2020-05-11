SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,086 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 190.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,086 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,346,000 after buying an additional 54,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,074,000 after buying an additional 179,324 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 18,198.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,372,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after buying an additional 1,364,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,181,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,641,000 after buying an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $227,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC opened at $64.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

