State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $131,668,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,317,000 after buying an additional 1,116,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after buying an additional 439,469 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $30,870,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $102.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.