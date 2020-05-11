Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 571.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 43,421 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.27% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 27.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 50.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $36.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $700.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.15 and a beta of 1.02. Orthofix Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $102,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,509.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,661.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

