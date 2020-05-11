Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $170.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWLO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.45.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $179.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average of $105.21. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $182.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

