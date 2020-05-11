Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caci International (NYSE:CACI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $260.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CACI International's third-quarter fiscal 2020 results benefit from new business wins and expanding margins, which aided organic expansion. Higher cash flow from operations was driven by growth in billing and collection processes as well as the company’s Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement. The company completed three acquisitions recently, adding mission expertise and technology capabilities to its business. CACI expects accelerating organic revenue growth and continued margin expansion throughout fiscal 2020. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increased interest expenses kept margins under pressure. Intense competition is a concern as well.”

Get Caci International alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CACI. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Caci International from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Caci International in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Caci International in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Caci International from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of Caci International stock opened at $247.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.48. Caci International has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $288.59.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Caci International will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caci International news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caci International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.