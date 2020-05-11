JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Neutral

Posted by on May 11th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $137.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $133.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ALNY has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.42.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $136.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,093,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,482,773. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,091,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Analyst Recommendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

