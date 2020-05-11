SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 285,664 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,664 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,788,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,903,000 after acquiring an additional 276,024 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. HSBC lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

