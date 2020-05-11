Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,460,000 after acquiring an additional 60,854 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 47,488.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock opened at $109.26 on Monday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.55.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.