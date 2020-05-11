SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 44,036 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 44,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $57.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

