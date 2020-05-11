SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 40,568 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 511.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of PWR opened at $34.36 on Monday. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

