Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after acquiring an additional 725,882 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Kellogg by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on K. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

