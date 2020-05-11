SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Patterson Companies worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $16.35 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.29%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

