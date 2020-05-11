SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 194.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,122 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,921,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,091,000 after buying an additional 4,017,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 889.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,918,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $43,215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $22,967,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after buying an additional 1,395,256 shares during the period.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $122,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Murray J. Mccabe acquired 17,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $150,353.96. Insiders have purchased a total of 90,442 shares of company stock valued at $730,829 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

