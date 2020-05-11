SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,387 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Highwoods Properties Inc has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

