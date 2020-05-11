SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 149.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares in the company, valued at $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,050 shares of company stock valued at $39,659,848 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

NYSE TYL opened at $330.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.45. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $340.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

