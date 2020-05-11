Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,053,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

IYJ opened at $138.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.21. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.