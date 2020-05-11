SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 783.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $101,781.00. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT opened at $38.70 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $857.74 million, a P/E ratio of 80.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.35%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

