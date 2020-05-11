SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 30,997 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 217.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,997 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 518.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 122,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $41.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

