Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 500.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $177,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,120,703.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,005 shares of company stock worth $61,225,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $116.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.78 and a beta of 0.70. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $120.90.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.