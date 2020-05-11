Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.11% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000.

NASDAQ FINX opened at $29.79 on Monday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09.

