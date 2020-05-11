Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,079,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 937,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 190,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 273,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 585,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $22.50 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.