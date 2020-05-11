Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,059 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSDE opened at $24.15 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

