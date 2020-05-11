Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $472,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $107.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.04. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $117.59.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

