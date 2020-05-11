Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 193.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 83,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $25.65.

