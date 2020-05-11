Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $182.78 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $211.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

