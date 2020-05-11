BlackRock Inc. Sells 291,486 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,769,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 291,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cirrus Logic worth $575,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In related news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $76.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.19. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

