BlackRock Inc. Sells 997,196 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,700,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 997,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.58% of Ciena worth $585,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,965,000 after buying an additional 215,427 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $12,026,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $47.96 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $164,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,795. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.