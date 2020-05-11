BlackRock Inc. Sells 541,461 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,496,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 541,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.12% of Douglas Emmett worth $594,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 155.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 140,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,718 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

