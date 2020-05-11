BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,753,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.11% of Hess worth $624,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,031,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 252,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $232,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,231.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc S. Lipschultz acquired 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,712.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,918 shares of company stock valued at $483,194. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

