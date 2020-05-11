Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,629,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,970,000 after purchasing an additional 805,327 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,867,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,718,000 after purchasing an additional 329,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $136.63 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

