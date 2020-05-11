Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

In related news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 13,356 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $401,080.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,775.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 7,689 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $230,900.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,265 shares in the company, valued at $818,767.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,496 shares of company stock worth $3,532,588. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $32.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

