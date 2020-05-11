Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 21,143 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1,050.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Boston Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Boston Properties by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $86.91 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $2,496,135.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,611.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,833 shares of company stock worth $7,221,812 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.