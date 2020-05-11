BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

TCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, CFO Paul L. Davis bought 3,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $279,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Wruble bought 5,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.5% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 30.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 360,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 84,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $480.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

