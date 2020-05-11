Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALXN. Cfra decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $97.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $134.84. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,482,518,000 after purchasing an additional 597,605 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after acquiring an additional 881,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,536,232.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

