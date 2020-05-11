Comerica Bank Has $3.55 Million Stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Five Below worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 2,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.81.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $90.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $107.11. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Five Below’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.