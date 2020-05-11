Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $798.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 463.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Upland Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

