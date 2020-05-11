Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.
Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $798.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 463.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Upland Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
